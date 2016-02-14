GME! Anime Fun Time Episode #17 – Memories (1995)

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, it’s the latest episode of GME! Anime Fun Time, in which Tom, Evan Minto of Crunchycast, and I tackle the 1995 animated anthology film Memories, which is based on a series of short. science fiction manga penned by Katsuhiro Otomo, the creator of Akira. Evan and I gush about the amount of technical skill and talent assembled for the film, while Tom is less enthusiastic, since two of the three segments left him cold. CLICK HERE or on the movie poster above to download our review of the film.
Filed under: Animation, Comic Book Movies, Greatest Movie EVER, Robots, Sci Fi Tagged: | anthology films, katsuhiro otomo, koji morimoto, memories, satoshi kon, Science Fiction Films, tensai okamura
I think I may have seen ads for this one – interested in hearing your take on it.
I could listen to you three talk about Otomo and Satoshi Kon all daaay…
I’ll have to revisit Cannon Fodder now, although I believe it was the art design that put me off initially
I think that on title you brought up that was called “Neo Tokyo” over here was known as “Manie-Manie: Labyrinth Tales”.
Aside from Robot Carnival, the only other anthology I could think of (although a co-production with western producers) is The Animatrix.
It’s a shame though we’ll never see “The Dreaming Machine” come to fruition. The best they could do for us is a nice coffee table art book of what was done for the project (if any are left).
I’d love for you to do your next AFT on Girls Und Panzer. It’s a series I watched and enjoyed but I’m still not quite sure if it was actually “Good”
I’d looooooooooove to see a GME episode where y’all did V/H/S.
And for the record, V/H/S 2 is much, much worse overall. There’s apparently a third now, too.
I used to think Perfect Blue was a Hitchcock tribute. The truth is it is more inspired by the works of Brian De Palma, especially Dressed to Kill and Body Double. De Palma definitely was inspired by Hitchcock, though. Watch Dressed to kill and you will see what I mean.
@Suto – De Palma’s endless Hitchcock homages became so obvious SNL made fun of it in the early Eighties with their trailer lampoon “The Clams”, in which the announcer explicitly says, “Every year, Brian De Palma picks the bones of a dead director – and gives his wife a job!” (De Palma was married to Nancy Allen at that time, and frequently cast her as the female lead in his movies.)
You might also try Sisters and Obsession, his homages to Psycho and Vertigo, and Raising Cain where he attempted to blend a Psycho homage with an overheated Douglas Sirk Fifties melodrama.
Memories is definitely one of the classics. I haven’t seen all of it in years, but I recall liking Cannon Fodder’s non-traditional art style and finding its different approach, while still critical of war, a good change of pace from Stink Bomb’s rather cynical comedy. Unfortunately, despite Magnetic Rose being ostensibly the core of the anthology, I can only ever remember the very basics about it. Which is why I shouldn’t put off my rewatch any longer.
As for Active Raid, my view is that the show has slowly but surely gotten better after the first episode. Since they have a bunch of Tokusatsu writers on board, it would be reasonable to adjust your expectations accordingly for that kind of material. I’d say episode 6 was the best one so far, with 8 and 9 also showing improvement too. Eps 5 and 7 are among the weaker single episodes, at least in my opinion..