GME! Anime Fun Time Episode #17 – Memories (1995)

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, it’s the latest episode of GME! Anime Fun Time, in which Tom, Evan Minto of Crunchycast, and I tackle the 1995 animated anthology film Memories, which is based on a series of short. science fiction manga penned by Katsuhiro Otomo, the creator of Akira. Evan and I gush about the amount of technical skill and talent assembled for the film, while Tom is less enthusiastic, since two of the three segments left him cold. CLICK HERE or on the movie poster above to download our review of the film.

