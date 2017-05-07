Droppin’ Bombs with M.O.M.

Posted on May 7, 2017 by gooberzilla

Strap on your fur loincloth, because The Barbarians (1987) is the Greatest Movie EVER!

Click on the title or the DVD cover above to download our review of the film, featuring M.O.M., the Mistress of Malapropisms.

Review in a Nutshell: A thoroughly generic Conan the Barbarian rip-off buoyed up by its scattershot production design and the exuberant performances of Peter and David Paul (aka the Barbarian Brothers), The Barbarians (1987) is everything I’ve ever wanted in a Cannon Film Group film directed by Ruggero Deodato.

Advertisements

Filed under: Dragons, Fantasy, Greatest Movie EVER, Werewolves | Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  • Archives

  • Blog Stats

    • 1,672,835 hits

  • Buy my Book!

  • Friends’ Work:

    The Lincoln Division by Carl Boehm

  • Friends’ Work:

    Golden Gate Riot by Jeremy Kaufmann & Jeik Dion

  • Friends’ Work:

  • Otaku USA:

%d bloggers like this: