Droppin’ Bombs with M.O.M.

Posted on by gooberzilla

Strap on your fur loincloth, because The Barbarians (1987) is the Greatest Movie EVER!

Click on the title or the DVD cover above to download our review of the film, featuring M.O.M., the Mistress of Malapropisms.

Review in a Nutshell: A thoroughly generic Conan the Barbarian rip-off buoyed up by its scattershot production design and the exuberant performances of Peter and David Paul (aka the Barbarian Brothers), The Barbarians (1987) is everything I’ve ever wanted in a Cannon Film Group film directed by Ruggero Deodato.

Filed under: Dragons, Fantasy, Greatest Movie EVER, Werewolves | Tagged: Barbarians, Cannon Film Group, David Paul, Fantasy Films, Menahem Golan, Peter Paul, Richard Lynch, Ruggero Deodato, Sword and Sandals, Sword and Sorcery, Yoram Globus |