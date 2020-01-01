We’re Back, and So is a Werewolf with a Baseball Bat.

Posted on by gooberzilla

Light up your fireworks, because Silver Bullet is (probably not) the Greatest Movie EVER!

Click on the Bluray cover or the title above to download our review of the film, featuring Matt “Saint Mort” Kelly of Horror Movie Night.

Review in a Nutshell: A werewolf movie plagued by odd directorial choices and studio interference, Silver Bullet nonetheless has strong performances from character actors such as Everett McGill that make it worth watching at least once.

