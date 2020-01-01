We’re Back, and So is a Werewolf with a Baseball Bat.

Light up your fireworks, because Silver Bullet is (probably not) the Greatest Movie EVER!
Click on the Bluray cover or the title above to download our review of the film, featuring Matt “Saint Mort” Kelly of Horror Movie Night.
Review in a Nutshell: A werewolf movie plagued by odd directorial choices and studio interference, Silver Bullet nonetheless has strong performances from character actors such as Everett McGill that make it worth watching at least once.
Filed under: Greatest Movie EVER, Horror, Werewolves | Tagged: Corey Haim, Dan Attias, Everett McGill, Gary Busey, Horror Movies, Kent Broadhurst, Silver Bullet, Stephen King, Werewolves |
https://www.mycollarsandcuffs.com/2016/09/20/history-of-the-clerical-collar/
According to this site, which sells collars both clerical and otherwise, the clerical collar is not only worn by Roman Catholic clergy when not performing Mass (as an improvement over the full cassock they wore pre-Vatican II), But also by Anglican Vicars, Lutheran Ministers, Baptist & Methodist Clergy — indeed, most major Christian sects The.
,