When a Shark Gets a Taste for MURDER…

Hold onto your windsurfing boards, because The Last Shark is the Greatest Movie EVER!

Click on the movie poster or the title above to download our review of the film, featuring Phillip (formerly known as Eeeper of Eeeper’s Choice).

Review in a Nutshell: A surprisingly compelling and emotionally gritty Italian creature feature exploitation film, The Last Shark is much more entertaining that it has any right to be considering the plot is a direct rip-off of Jaws and Jaws II.

Filed under: Drama, Greatest Movie EVER, Horror | Tagged: Creature Features, Enzo Castellari, Great White, James Franciscus, L'ultimo Squalo, Sharks, The Last Shark, Vic Morrow |