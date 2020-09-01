When a Shark Gets a Taste for MURDER…

Posted on September 1, 2020 by gooberzilla

Hold onto your windsurfing boards, because The Last Shark is the Greatest Movie EVER!

Click on the movie poster or the title above to download our review of the film, featuring Phillip (formerly known as Eeeper of Eeeper’s Choice).

Review in a Nutshell:  A surprisingly compelling and emotionally gritty Italian creature feature exploitation film, The Last Shark is much more entertaining that it has any right to be considering the plot is a direct rip-off of Jaws and Jaws II.

Filed under: Drama, Greatest Movie EVER, Horror | Tagged: , , , , , , , |

«

One Response

  1. Ward Van Driest, on September 2, 2020 at 12:34 am said:

    I saw this in the Rifftrax version. Now I want to see a documentary about other Italian genre ripoffs – dystopian sci fi, etc- like the doc Eurocrime! covered 70s Italian cop and mafia movies

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  • Archives

  • Blog Stats

    • 1,785,142 hits

  • Buy my Book!

  • Friends’ Work:

    The Lincoln Division by Carl Boehm

  • Friends’ Work:

    Golden Gate Riot by Jeremy Kaufmann & Jeik Dion

  • Otaku USA:

%d bloggers like this: